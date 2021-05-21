More than 17,000 people apply for first taste of Isle of Raasay whisky

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thousands of people have applied to purchase the Isle of Raasay Distillery’s signature single malt whisky before its official release.

A total of 17,478 people, from as far afield as Barbados and Bangladesh, entered to get their hands on the whisky from the island which has a population of just 161.

The ballot will give 2,500 whiskey fans the chance to purchase a bottle of the much-anticipated whisky before its official launch on June 4.

© PA

A first in Scotch whisky history

Alasdair Day, co-founder of the distillery, said the launch “firmly” puts Raasay on the whisky map and it is a testament to the innovation of the hard-working team.

He added: “We’ve been taken aback by the hugely positive response from whisky fans right across the world, with 10,000 entering the ballot in the first 24 hours alone.

“Our unique six cask maturation combines peated and unpeated Isle of Raasay spirit with first fill Rye Whiskey, Chinkapin oak and first fill Bordeaux red wine casks. The first of this cask combination in Scotch Whisky history.

“Whilst our ballot may be closed, whisky fans can still visit one of our many stockists around the UK and in our 20 international markets to secure a bottle after the official launch on 4th June.

“Our distillery and Borodale House whisky rooms have also reopened, and a batch will be set aside for staycation travellers to enjoy when they visit.”

‘Extremely impressed’

The new flagship whisky has been in development for years and follows the distillery’s inaugural release last year which sold out months before it was bottled.

Raasay Distillery gin and single malt are available in more than 200 shops, bars and restaurants across Scotland. The distillery employs more than 10% of the island’s population and is crucial to the local economy.

Matt MacPherson, from The Malt Room in Inverness, said: “We have been working with Isle of Raasay distillery since they were founded in 2014 and have been extremely impressed with their approach.

“Their inaugural release didn’t last long on our shelves with our customers impressed with the unique island style. The whisky is lightly peated, bursting with fruit and the quality of the spirit shines through.

“We are very much looking forward to what is to come next from the Isle of Raasay Distillery!”