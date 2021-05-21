Driver who killed devoted dad in high-speed crash was high on cocaine and alcohol

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A driver high on cocaine and alcohol caused a horror smash that killed a father and seriously injured his teenage son.

Fisherman Andrew Montgomery was on bail at the time for drink-driving when he caused the crash on the Isle of Skye on August 8 2018.

The 33-year-old drove his Audi Q7 at high speed and repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road.

Ewen Mackay, 54, died and his now 19 year-old son Patrick had to be airlifted to hospital after their van was struck.

The teenager was so badly hurt, he could not be there for his dad’s funeral.

In a family statement released via Police Scotland, Mr Mackay’s relatives said: “We are heartbroken that Ewen has been taken from us. He was a devoted husband and father as well as a friend to many.”

Montgomery faces a lengthy jail stint after he today pled guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

His wife was concerned he was not in a fit state to drive

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Montgomery had been granted bail by a sheriff in April 2018.

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said, the night before the fatal crash, the trawler skipper drank two bottles of wine and some vodka.

The next morning his wife expressed concerned he had little sleep and was “not in a fit state to drive”.

But, Montgomery got into his Audi to go to work.

The court heard a number of motorists had concerns as Montgomery travelled on the A87 between Portree and Sligachan on Skye.

One couple were initially left “shaken” after luckily avoiding a head-on collision.

Another woman described the 4×4 “bouncing” due to its speed.

Other motorists remembered the speeding Audi due its sticker of the Queen in a rear passenger window.

Montgomery went on to approach a line of four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including Ewen’s Ford Transit.

His eyes were glazed and he was slurring

Amanda Gangel and her partner were in one of the others and spotted the white Audi coming round a bend.

Mr Mohammed: “She knew that the driver was losing control and shouted to her partner.

“The Audi narrowly missed their vehicle, but ploughed into the others behind.”

Montgomery hit a van causing it to overturn before Ewen’s Ford Transit was struck, sending it into a ditch.

Mr Mohammed: “Ewen Mackay was killed outright and Patrick Mackay sustained serious injuries.”

Montgomery, of Portree, Skye, was seen getting out his crashed Audi stating: “I need to go see my girlfriend.”

One man also spotted him filling a bag from the car “with a bottle of drink and tablets”.

He was further described as having “glazed eyes” and slurring.

Mr Mohammed: “He appeared to be under the influence of something from his odd manner.”

Joiner Ewen died due to multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

His son – then aged 16 – was transferred to hospital in Glasgow, where he was there for a month.

He was unable to attend his dad’s funeral. Patrick had a brain injury as well as fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The teenager also spent time at a rehab unit in Lanarkshire and continues to be badly affected by the ordeal, the court heard.

‘He is deeply remorseful’

The court was told Montgomery was found to have drugs in his system including a positive test for cocaine.

It was further concluded that he had 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood at the time of the crash.

The legal limit is 50mg.

Montgomery’s lawyer Dale Hughes said: “He is mindful of the seriousness and the tragedy caused by his reckless behaviour. He is deeply remorseful.”

Lady Stacey revoked bail and adjourned the case for reports.