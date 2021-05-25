Eight youths reported after Stornoway public toilets forced to close due to vandalism

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eight youths have been reported after public toilets in Stornoway were repeatedly damaged to the point of closure.

The Western Isles Council closed the Perceval Square facilities earlier this month because they kept getting vandalised.

Now, police have confirmed that eight youths are being reported to the Children’s Reporter in connection with the vandalism.

Two incidents of the toilets getting damaged were reported to the police on April 19 and May 1.

Damage – Perceval Square Public Toilets

Eight youths have been traced in relation to damage caused on 19th April and 1st May 2021 and will subject of reports to the Children's Reporter.

Thanks to the public for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/1zxg8jcQGo — Western Isles Police (@WIslesPolice) May 25, 2021

The police thanked the public for helping them find the suspected culprits.

Toilets closed

The Perceval Square toilets have been closed since May 12 after they were repeatedly damaged by vandals.

At the time, intimidation of staff, criminal damage, and “attempted arson” were all cited as the reasons behind the closure.

Councillor Rae Mackenzie, vice-chairman of the communities and housing committee, described the closure as “disappointing news.”

He said: “This is extremely disappointing news but due to continued acts of vandalism, criminal damage, attempted fire raising, intimidation of both staff and members of the public, and general antisocial behaviour, we had no other choice but to close these facilities.

“It is regrettable that these facilities have to be closed, albeit temporarily, and I hope that the police apprehend the vandals.”