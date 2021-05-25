Two men charged after £135,000 heroin seized in Shetland

Police have seized £135,000 of heroin in Shetland.
Officers approached a van in the Sandveien area of Lerwick at about 12.45pm on Monday, and discovered the Class A drugs nearby.
Two men, aged 46 and 47, have been charged and will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court.
Detective Sergeant Bruce Peebles, of Lerwick CID said: “This was a significant recovery of Class A drugs, especially for Shetland.
“I want to assure people that we are committed to tackling the sale and supply of drugs in our communities.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe