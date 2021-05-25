Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
Two men charged after £135,000 heroin seized in Shetland

By Lauren Taylor
May 25, 2021, 12:12 pm Updated: May 25, 2021, 12:53 pm
Police have seized £135,000 of heroin in Shetland.

Officers approached a van in the Sandveien area of Lerwick at about 12.45pm on Monday, and discovered the Class A drugs nearby.

Two men, aged 46 and 47, have been charged and will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Peebles, of Lerwick CID said: “This was a significant recovery of Class A drugs, especially for Shetland.

“I want to assure people that we are committed to tackling the sale and supply of drugs in our communities.”