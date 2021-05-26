Golden eagles breeding on Orkney for first time in almost 40 years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A breeding pair of golden eagles has been spotted on Orkney for the first time in almost 40 years, the RSPB has announced.

Staff from the wildlife organisation spotted the pair nesting at its nature reserve on the island of Hoy earlier this year, and are now able to confirm that they now have chicks.

They are only the second breeding pair to be seen on the islands in more than 170 years.

The precise number of chicks in the nest is currently unknown, as staff do not want to disturb the highly sensitive birds, but the species typically has one or two chicks at a time.

Lee Shields, RSPB Scotland’s Hoy warden, said “It is wonderful to see these magnificent eagles return to Orkney and we’re delighted that they are nesting in Hoy.

“Golden eagles are one of the most iconic birds in Scotland and they have been missing here for too long.”

He added: “We want to give these birds the best chance of success which is why it’s so important to not reveal where the nest is.

“It is an inspiring sight to see the male and female soaring over the Hoy hills, and we’re eagerly awaiting finding out how many chicks they have.”

New golden era?

The last time breeding golden eagles came to Orkney was 1966, a pair that raised a number of chicks successfully together until one of the adults died in the winter of 1982.

Since the birds mate for life, the surviving eagle returned to Hoy for three years afterwards but never attempted to nest.

Once a common sight on the islands of Orkney, persecution by humans meant only a single pair was left on Hoy in 1848.

The most recent national survey put the number of breeding pairs in the UK at 508, all of which were to be found in Scotland.

They are mainly concentrated in the Highlands and the Inner and Outer Hebrides.

An eyrie sight

The RSPB has said Hoy appears to be the “go-to place” on Orkney for eagles, possibly thanks to the terrain on the uninhabited parts of the island.

In 2018, the islands’ first white-tailed eagle chicks for 140 years hatched on Hoy.

That event sparked much excitement, and led the organisation to create ‘Eaglewatch’ events to help hardcore twitchers catch a glimpse of the UK’s largest bird of prey.

Such an event will not be taking place this year, due to the sensitivity of the golden eagles and the fact their white-tailed cousins have not bred this year.

Lee added: “This golden eagle pair are at an early stage of their breeding life and as they are long-lived birds we hope not only that they will be as successful as their predecessors, but that they are the beginning of this species re-establishing itself in Orkney.

“These birds are an integral part of Orkney’s history and with this pair and their young we’re keeping our fingers crossed we can look forward to them being part of its future once again.”