Man who refused to pay Covid fine for house party ‘failed an attitude test’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man who was caught red-handed by police at a house party in breach of Covid-19 restrictions but then refused to pay the fixed penalty notice has ended up in the dock.

The court was told Aidan McAlister, 28, “failed an attitude test” when cops attended the flat in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were met with “a fair degree of hostility” at the scene as they attempted to educate partygoers about the rules surrounding gatherings during the pandemic.

McAlister, of Grodians, Lerwick, was among 17 people found inside the property in town’s Mounthooly Street on 22 November last year.

He drank more alcohol than was sensible

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said police were “met with arguments” from the partygoers, including McAlister, who refused to pay the fixed penalty.

Defence agent Tommy Allan told Lerwick Sheriff Court that his client had “failed an attitude test” in the way he behaved towards officers.

He said McAlister’s father had passed away the week before. In addition to grieving this loss he was facing a £2,000 bill for the cremation, which Allan suspected had contributed to his attitude.

Because of the loss he felt “a need to be among company” and had drunk more alcohol than was sensible.

Having sobered up McAlister recognised that in hindsight he should have paid the fixed penalty rather than have the matter come to court.

McAlister is due back in court on a separate matter on August 18 and Sheriff Iain Cruickshank said that, given the explanation offered, he would defer sentence to see whether McAlister could continue to abide by Covid-19 rules in the meantime.