Here’s when to watch the new Western Isles lottery winners documentary on Channel 4

A Western Isles community who won a huge lottery prize will share their story on Channel 4 next month.
The Scottish Island That Won The Lottery will follow the residents of Berneray and North Uist, who shared a jackpot of £3 million after the win in January last year.
Now Ch4 has told revealed the documentary will be screened on Saturday, June 5 at 8pm.
Incredible true story
Two neighbours on Berneray – an island with only 140 residents – scooped £193,055 each when their postcode, HS6 5BJ, was announced as the winner of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Meanwhile, 99 other locals got amounts ranging from £21,425 to £64,275.
The Scottish Island That Won the Lottery will be produced by Firecrest Films, who also make the popular Peterhead-based series Fish Town, and Specky Productions, which is run by triple Scottish Bafta-winning director Anne-Claire Christie.
A description on the Channel 4 website says the show “follows the winners as they come to terms with their windfall, and explores how much it will change their lives, or how little”.
