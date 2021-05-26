Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Here’s when to watch the new Western Isles lottery winners documentary on Channel 4

By Craig Munro
May 26, 2021, 7:21 pm Updated: May 26, 2021, 8:03 pm
© Supplied by PostcodeLottery/YoutSharon MacKillop, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson and Pamela Macaskill celebrate the win at Carinish Village Hall, North Uist. Supplied by Postcode Lottery/Youtube
Sharon MacKillop, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson and Pamela Macaskill celebrate the win at Carinish Village Hall, North Uist. Supplied by Postcode Lottery/Youtube

A Western Isles community who won a huge lottery prize will share their story on Channel 4 next month.

The Scottish Island That Won The Lottery will follow the residents of Berneray and North Uist, who shared a jackpot of £3 million after the win in January last year.

Now Ch4 has told revealed the documentary will be screened on Saturday, June 5 at 8pm.

Incredible true story

Two neighbours on Berneray – an island with only 140 residents – scooped £193,055 each when their postcode, HS6 5BJ, was announced as the winner of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Meanwhile, 99 other locals got amounts ranging from £21,425 to £64,275.

The Scottish Island That Won the Lottery will be produced by Firecrest Films, who also make the popular Peterhead-based series Fish Town, and Specky Productions, which is run by triple Scottish Bafta-winning director Anne-Claire Christie.

A description on the Channel 4 website says the show “follows the winners as they come to terms with their windfall, and explores how much it will change their lives, or how little”.