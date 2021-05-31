VIDEO: ‘They obviously chose to join me’: Kayaker captures moment he met pod of dolphins off Mull coast

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

There’s not much that could improve a kayaking trip on a sunny day.

But what if a pod of dolphins decided to accompany you on the ride?

That is what happened to jewellery-maker Nick Ray on Sunday, as he made his way from Ardnamurchan, where he had been camping with friends, back to his home in Tobermory.

He said: “About a month ago I’d seen the same dolphins, as I came round Ardnamurchan lighthouse, so I wandered about to see them again and I was getting close to them up the Mull shoreline.

“I heard this different noise behind me in the sea, and I turned around. I didn’t see anything at first, but there was a wake, and I guessed it might be something big – either a whale or a dolphin.

“Then all of a sudden, they started appearing around me, which was fantastic. They just stayed with me for about a quarter of an hour, incredible.”

An online hit

Mr Ray, who makes his jewellery from the sea glass and driftwood found on Mull’s shoreline, posted the footage on his popular Twitter page yesterday evening.

It has since notched up more than 6,500 likes on the site – and plenty of envious replies.

His previous encounter with the dolphins near the lighthouse, just over a month ago, also generated a stir on social media.

He said: “The dolphins swam beside me as I was right below Ardnamurchan lighthouse, and it was the same thing [as yesterday’s encounter].

“They matched my speed, went underneath my boat, swam beside me.

“They obviously chose to join me: it wasn’t like I came across them, they came across me.”