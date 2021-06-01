Visits restricted at Western Isles Hospital to ensure safety of staff and patients

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Only essential visits will be allowed at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway from Tuesday.

NHS Western Isles confirmed that this will be a temporary measure and apologised for any upset or inconvenience caused.

This decision is considered necessary to ensure the safety of staff and patients. It is currently difficult to maintain social distancing in the hospital due to extreme busyness.

Visiting remains for two named visitors at Benbecula and Barra hospitals.

Examples of essential visits include a birth partner, a person receiving end-of-life care or someone accompanying a child in hospital. A visitor present to support someone with, for example, a mental illness or dementia, who would otherwise be distressed, also counts as essential.

An NHS spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience or distress caused as a result of this safety measure, and thank everyone in advance for their understanding and cooperation.”

Hospital visiting was previously restricted in January due to positive Covid cases.

Those who are visiting for essential reason are encouraged to take a Lateral Flow Covid-19 test in advance.

The hospital is also offering virtual visits as an alternative option which can be arranged on 01851 708205.