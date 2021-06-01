Western Isles Council leader thanks volunteers for their ‘exceptional work’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The leader of the Western Isles Council has praised the efforts of community volunteers in supporting those most at need during the pandemic.

Charities and community groups from across the region have banded together to supply a range of service to meet the growing demand for support.

In the Point and Sandwick community, an 11-strong group of volunteers gave up their time to deliver freshly prepared meals to local residents.

The meals were provided by The Chief Cook Donald Smith as part of the Point and Sandwick Trust inspired project.

Comhairle councillor Roddie Mackay has now taken a moment to thank volunteers for their “exceptional work” to mark the start of volunteer week.

Recognising community heroes

Mr Mackay said: “Whilst it is impossible to name all the groups or to capture the range of support offered via voluntary groups across the islands over the past year, the service provided has been immeasurable.

“They have provided comfort, practical support and assistance and aid whenever required.

“It is also important to thank those who gave of their time without being linked to a specific group.

“Many in our communities helped those around them with phone calls, garden visits, shopping, meals and other practical support, and did this with no expectation of recognition.

“A huge thank you to all the volunteers across the islands who have done really exceptional work in support of our communities.”

Earlier this month, Mr Mackay commended the resilience of local residents in complying with the Covid rules to help keep infection rates low.

The region recorded one of the lowest rates of Covid infections in Scotland – for the most part of last year.

Maintaining a healthy, balanced diet

Local food banks have also been working round the clock to deliver supplies to vulnerable residents in the community. The council leader commended the efforts of local foodbanks in helping struggling residents put meals on the table.

Mr Mackay added: “The food banks throughout the islands have supported the communities, providing fresh fruit, dairy and bread as well as tinned and packet foods to ensure those in need have access to a full and healthy diet.

“Many of the local churches and community groups have also provided much needed support in their community, including the one at Kinloch.”