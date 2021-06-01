Public toilets in Stornoway reopen after vandalism forced them to close

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Western Isles Council announced that the public toilets in Perceval Sqaure have reopened.

The public toilets were closed on May 12 for repairs after being repeatedly damaged by vandals.

Intimidation of staff, criminal damage, and “attempted arson” were all cited as the reasons behind the closure.

Police confirmed that eight youths were reported to the Children’s Reporter in connection with the vandalism.

Councillor Rae Mackenzie, vice-chairman of the communities and housing committee, described the reopening of the public toilets as “very welcome news”.

He said: “I am very pleased that Police Scotland have successfully managed to identify those responsible for the vandalism and would ask that members of the public contact both Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Police Scotland if they have any concerns regarding suspicious behaviour in and around Perceval Square Toilets.

“The facility is equipped with CCTV cameras both on the outside of the building and in the entrance foyer.”