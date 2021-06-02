Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eight people from across Scotland died of Covid last week – including one from the Western Isles.

It is the first time someone from the Western Isles has died of the virus since March, according to the latest statistics.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show there has been one coronavirus related death in Na h-Eileanan Siar in the week of May 24-30.

This is the first registered Covid death on the islands since March 29 this year.

The NRS figures are different from those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

There have been no reported Covid deaths in Shetland and Orkney since January 18 and February 1, respectively.

Covid deaths across Scotland

Across Scotland, a total of eight deaths have been registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is an increase of four deaths from the previous week.

There have been two deaths in North Lanarkshire and two in Glasgow City.

Elsewhere, South Lanarkshire, Falkirk and East Ayrshire have all recorded one death in the said week.

According to the NRS, this brings the total of Covid deaths registered in Scotland to 10,122.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in the country between May 24-30 was 1,084.

This is 39 deaths more than the five-year average.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show a slight increase in deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, although numbers remain at very low levels.

“There were six Covid-19 related deaths in hospitals, none in care homes and two elsewhere.”