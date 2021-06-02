Charity committee hit the road to encourage people to join fundraising event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The committee hit the road on Monday night to kick start this year’s virtual 5k or 10k fundraising event.

The annual fundraising event on Lewis is being held virtually this year to raise funds for those affected by cystic fibrosis and their families across the north of Scotland.

Most of the committee are based on the Isle of Lewis and provide those suffering from the illness with vital social, practical, emotional and financial support.

Runners and walkers are being urged to take part in the 5k or 10k event to raise money for The Leanne Fund, although individually rather than as a collective group.

The group are encouraging people to maintain social distancing when partaking in the event.

Development manager, Chrisetta Mitchell, said: “Anyone can take part in a socially distanced 5k or 10k anytime between 9am, on Thursday June 3 and 6pm on Saturday June 5. Walkers are also welcome to complete the 5k and the 10k is for over 16s only.”

The charity encourage participants to wear rainbow-themed fancy dress and to send pictures to The Leanne Fund Facebook page or by email.

