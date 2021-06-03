Student artworks to go on display during virtual degree show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Artistic works from Highland art students are to be showcased as part of a virtual exhibition.

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) is hosting a month long showcase to display thought-provoking work from final year art degree students.

Pieces by a total of 14 artists, studying at Lews Castle College UHI; Moray School of Art which forms part of Moray College UHI; Orkney College UHI and Shetland College UHI will all be on display from June 11.

Students embrace remote learning

Art student Rachel Jutkova continued her studies after returning to her home country of Slovakia last March amidst border closures and stringent quarantine measures.

She spoke of she applied her life experiences to her artistic works.

She said: “This was an interesting opportunity to fully expend real-life limitations and apply them to my creative practice.

“Artists often put restrictions on their work – using only a few colours, materials or working on a certain scale – this is an approach I began to explore when I thought about the reality we currently live in.”

Creating “thought provoking work”

Developed in collaboration with Art North magazine, the virtual exhibition brings together their work in various forms from installation to painting and video

Stacey Toner, curriculum team lead for creative industries and programme leader for Fine Art said praised students for rising to the challenges posed by restriction.

“There is so much to see and get excited about in this year’s show,” she said.

“It pays testament to how we have all been pushed to be more mindful of the spaces and environments we inhabit from the global Covid-19 pandemic – from the walls we have been contained within, to the buildings, arenas, and galleries we have a thirst to frequent.”

She added: “Our students have explored this challenging time admirably and have created thought provoking work. The many variations of media used portrays the diverse way each student adapted to create their work with the facilities, materials, and opportunities within their reach.

“Through the experience, I believe our students, and staff, have been thankful to be able to continue with their studies and found the creative journey liberating over the course of the year.”