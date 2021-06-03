Competition launched to find name for Western Isles statue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A competition has been launched to find the perfect name for a new addition to a beloved Stornoway statue.

The town’s Miss Porter horse statue has been restored to its former glory, with a new driving companion added by Welsh artist Simon O’Rourke, who sculpts old wood into art.

A new Victorian carriage was built to replace the previous cart, which had fallen into disrepair.

The statue is by Porter’s Lodge in Bayhead Street, and the restoration work was commissioned by The Western Isles Lottery.

Now the team want to find a name for the artwork.

Replacing what was once lost

Tony Robson, chairman of the Western Isles Lottery said they wanted to stick with tradition in naming Miss Porter’s new caretaker.

He said: “We have had a carved horse there for the last 10 years and there was a restored old cart there which fell to pieces. With the cart breaking we got a new Victorian cart created.

“We have always wanted to get a nice figure to sit in the cart because that’s quite a prominent bit of Stornoway so we commissioned Simon O’Rourke in Wales to create the sculpture.

“The idea is to now give him a name.

“It’s a bit of a tradition in Stornoway to have competitions to name the work that people can enjoy.”

Miss Porter was installed by Stornoway Amenity Trust in 1994 and over the years became a prominent talking point in the local community.

Members of the local community took part in a competition the horse after it was unveiled.

Residents can enter the competition by e-mailing wilottery.competition@yahoo.com with their suggestions.