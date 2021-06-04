Quick-thinking ferry crew members rescued two people from the sea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crew members of the Hoy Head have been commended after rescuing two people in distress from the sea.

The Orkney Ferries’ vessel was on passage between Lyness to Flotta Thursday June 3 when it passed a local yacht and crew members noticed two people in the water.

They realised the people were in distress and stopped to assist and recover them from the sea.

Skipper Sean Budge recalled: “We quickly headed over to them and launched the rescue boat, recovering both people. One was returned to the yacht and the other taken on board Hoy Head as his condition was deteriorating.

“Coincidentally and fortunately a local nurse was travelling on the sailing and was able to assist and asses the condition of those involved. She requested the ambulance and we are very grateful for her help.”

There was a third person on the yacht who was too distressed to help those in the sea.

Mr Budge added: “It was incredibly fortunate that we were passing at that moment.”

Both people rescued from the water were taken to Houton by the Hoy Head and transferred to a waiting ambulance. The third person was returned to Lyness at 4pm.

The Hoy Head’s cook Richard Moar took the yacht back to Flotta and rejoined the ferry later.

Quick thinking saved two lives

Ferry services manager Andrew Blake paid tribute to the crew after their quick thinking saved two lives.

He said: “I’d like to pay tribute to the crew for their prompt action. Seafarers have always looked out for each other – and gone to each other’s assistance – in times of need. The actions of our crew exemplify that tradition.”

Orkney Ferries board chairman and councillor David Dawson echoed Mr Blake’s praise.

He said: “The crew of the Hoy Head are to be applauded for their swift action that led to the saving of two lives. They demonstrated a calm and efficient response, born out of a standard of training and discipline which all our seagoing staff work to.

“I am very proud of them.”