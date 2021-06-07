Sustainable community of Raasay featured in new film series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A tiny north island will feature in a new online documentary series celebrating communities promoting a green lifestyle.

The Rethinkers is an 11-part series for Facebook, featuring communities across Europe that are pulling together to combat climate change and looking at their impact on the planet.

Raasay Community Renewables, a group set up last September by residents on the Inner Hebrides island, will tell their story.

The group works to develop sustainable energy projects to support the community, which currently includes developing two micro-hydro schemes, which are due to be built next month.

Ross Camilli, 21, Ross Gillies, 28, and Rosie MacLeod, 23, co-founded the project when they were teenagers, and have now raised more than £600,000 to fund their dream of a more sustainable future for Raasay and its 171 residents.

The two hydro turbines will create enough energy to power 140 homes by September 2022 and help to save more than 177 tonnes of CO2 annually. The group plans to sell this saved power back to the grid and use the money to benefit the community.

Documentary stars

As the chosen group from the UK, the Raasay trio will appear alongside projects from seven other countries across Europe that are fighting against climate change.

Mr Camilli, director of Raasay Community Renewables, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the Rethinkers series and share our journey towards bringing sustainable energy to our community on the Isle of Raasay.

“Through Facebook Groups, we were not only able to share our project within our own community but also much more by allowing people across the globe that want to support initiatives like ours to get involved.

“For such a small community, this was crucial in making this great project possible.”

The group turned to Facebook to spread the word of their sustainability project and were able to raise more than £600,000 to make it a reality.

Inspiring others

Facebook has developed the Rethinkers series to celebrate all of the communities that are pulling together to combat climate change and “reinventing the way we live for the greater good”.

Eva Maria Kirschsieper, public affairs director for sustainability in EMEA at Facebook, said: “The climate crisis is real. A threat that we face and that requires a great collaborative effort in order to combat.

“The new Rethinkers series shines a light on those who are inspiring many with their sustainable approach through an active and engaged Facebook Group, and the impact that each Group has had on its local community is truly admirable.

“These videos show how coming together on Facebook’s platform can engage others to have a positive impact when it comes to sustainability.

“Facebook is committed to playing its part in encouraging true action to address the climate crisis, which is why we have pledged to take steps towards reducing our emissions and set a goal to reach net zero for the company’s value chain by 2030.”

The full Rethinkers series can be viewed on Facebook from June 7.