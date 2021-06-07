Ninian Northern platform has legs blown off at yard in Shetland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The legs of the Ninian Northern platform have been blown off using explosives as part of a decommissioning project at a yard in Lerwick, Shetland.

Photographs show the rusted wreckage of the topside modules sagging on top of mounds of earth and stone following the loud blast, which was conducted on Saturday.

Ninian Northern arrived at the Dales Voe yard in August 2020 for dismantling by the Veolia-Peterson joint venture, which plans to recycle 97% of the materials.

The 14,200-tonne structure used to serve Canadian operator CNR International’s Ninian field, 100 miles north-east of Shetland.

It was first installed in 1978 and started producing in 1980, reaching its peak of 90,000 barrels per day a year later.

For the full story, visit our sister site Energy Voice.