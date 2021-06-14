Diver winched on to coastguard helicopter in Shetland after getting into difficulty

A diver has been taken to hospital in Shetland after being reported by a diving vessel to be in difficulty on Monday afternoon.

The diver had to be winched on the coastguard helicopter which was already in the area on an exercise.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCGA) said: “The diver was winched aboard the HM Coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh which was in the area on an exercise and taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.”

The diving vessel was returned to Lerwick and met there by the Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team.

MCGA confirmed that a second diver was involved in the incident and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance.

Scottish Ambulance has been contacted for more details.