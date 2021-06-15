Diver dies after getting into difficulties off Bressay

A 68-year-old has died after getting into difficulties whilst diving off Bressay.

A second man, aged 52, was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick following the incident but has since been discharged.

Emergency services were called to the scuba diving support vessel Valhalla after the men got into difficulties on Monday shortly after 4pm.

The Sumburgh-based search and rescue helicopter airlifted one casualty to the Clickimin landing site, from where the man was taken to hospital.

The second diver was passed into the care of the ambulance service later the same afternoon after the diving vessel had berthed at Lerwick Harbour.

Inspector Paul Daley today confirmed one of the men had since died.

“A 68-year-old man from Northamptonshire has died after getting into difficulty whilst diving off the island of Bressay in Shetland.

“Emergency services were called around 4.30pm on Monday, June 14, and the man was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”