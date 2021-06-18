Shetland Youth Theatre to perform in National Theatre’s digital Connections Festival

Shetland Youth Theatre has been selected to perform a new play in the National Theatre’s digital Connections Festival 2021.

The group from Shetland is one of 10 to be been chosen to take part out of 150 youth theatre organisations.

The Shetland Youth Theatre’s performance of Tuesday by Alison Carr will be recorded and shared with participating students, schools and youth groups across the UK in September.

Esther Renwick, interim creative project manager at Shetland Arts, said: “I cannot express how proud we all are of the hard work, energy and talent that has been poured into this production.

“The company has worked online and in-person off and on throughout 2020 and 2021 to pull together a fantastic production in such difficult times.

“Being selected to perform Tuesday as part of the National Theatre Connections Festival is an incredible end to an incredible project, thank you to the National Theatre for making this possible.”

An original production

The new play, Tuesday, written by Alison Carr centres on an ordinary day that “suddenly turns very weird indeed” when a tear rips across the sky and starts pulling up pupils and staff.

The play explores several themes, including friendship, bullying and grief, which the Shetland Youth Theatre group said became more relevant as the pandemic developed.

It was the first production for many of the cast members, who previously had the chance to perform Tuesday at Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh.

Demonstrating innovation and imagination

The Connections Festival features 10 specially commissioned plays which tackle issues such as climate change, mental health and identify.

Contemporary playwrights from across the UK have had their work brought to life by the selected youth theatre groups and school companies.

The plays have been performed live and in digital festivals at 29 regional theatres while only 10 companies will have their performances recorded and shared with young people later this year.

Alice King-Farlow, director of learning at the National Theatre, said: “We have been so inspired this year by the resilience and creativity of students and youth theatres participating in Connections.

“The brilliant performances – whether digital or on a stage – by thousands of young people taking place right across the UK are a testament to this.

“We are excited to showcase these ten productions to demonstrate the collective innovation and imagination of this year’s participants, and hope to inspire more young people in the art of theatre-making.”

Applications are now open to take part in Connections 2022.