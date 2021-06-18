Orkney Islands Council has started a campaign to highlight the selfless work some of its workers do in addition to their paid jobs.

In the third part of our series on the county’s unsung heroes, we look at a care home worker who also raises thousands of pounds for dog charities from her talent for painting.

Rachel Thomson’s caring nature helps improve the lives of some of Orkney’s most vulnerable people.

It also extends to looking after animals and led her to help save the lives of dogs in desperate need.

The social care worker has a talent for painting and sewing and has raised thousands of pounds to help dog rescue charities.

Her fundraising has been recognised by the council as part of a campaign to shine a light on staff who help their community.

Rachel, who has worked at St Rognvald House care home in Kirkwall for 13 years, said: “I absolutely love my job and I feel lucky to have a job that can make a difference to someone’s life and perhaps change it for the better.

“Supporting, caring, enabling and advocating for the people I care for.

“Things have been really difficult during Covid as we were unable to have any visitors due to government policy and restrictions. We became their means to have contact with their families, phone calls, video calls and helping write letters and cards.

“I think the community spirit is generally alive and well. Covid has made everyone realise what is important.

“Not seeing family, friends, not able to hug, touch and comfort each other during these difficult times has been really hard. I do think people have worked around this and found other ways to support each other.”

‘We decided to offer her a home – that was the start of it’

Rachel has also always loved dogs, but the pain of losing them led her to believe she may not have another.

However, a small dog which had been living on the streets in Romania featured on an online rescue page she had supported for many few years: “She was such a small, broken looking dog we decided to offer her a home. That was the start of it.

“These dogs have been through so much but still trust people. I have four rescue street dogs and I have taken a couple of these into work. The residents I care for absolutely love this.

“Scooby, one of our dogs, is such an excitable nitwit, in the best possible way. But as soon as he sees the residents he gets on their knee and has a snooze.

“Touch is so important, and it makes both the resident and the dog happy. It is something I will continue to do.”

Having previously raised thousands of pounds from her talent for sewing, she turned to painting last year. A picture of a hare for the Kim’s Home dog sanctuary raised £1,250, leaving her “astonished but motivated”.

I can’t give a home to all the dogs, but I can help save them’

Since then she has donated paintings for Silver Fox Dog Rescue and Loving Homes Dog Rescue in Orkney: “These charities have saved our four dogs, plus many more,” Rachel said.

She added: “I started painting in December 2020. Before I had done little bits and pieces but this year I have been painting most days.

“It has been so therapeutic and also given me confidence. It has taken a while to accept a compliment and not feel like an imposter. Now I feel painting is very much part of me.

“I can’t give a home to all the dogs in desperate conditions, but I can help save them so other people can give them homes.

“It breaks my heart the conditions that these dogs live in. They have as much potential as any pedigree, as any other dog. They just need a chance.”