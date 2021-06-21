Kayaker launches hunt to find owner of lamb discovered in sea cave

A kayaker is trying to trace the owner of a lamb he rescued from a sea cave.

David Smith, from Levenwick, on Shetland, was out with his wife Jenny when they found the lost animal is a small cave between Channerwick and Hoswick.

Mr Smith believes the lamb been there for some time, perhaps a couple of weeks, after falling down the cliffs.

“One of its front legs appears to have been broken and has now re-set, but not in the correct shape,” he said.

“It has other injuries, but is amazingly well for its ordeal.

“I was able to get it on the kayak and took it back to our home in Levenwick, where it’s recovering in our garden.”

He said the lamb has an ear tag with the flock number UK 524252.

Anyone who can help trace the lamb’s owner should call Mr Smith on 01950 422441 or e-mail at davidbeadies@aol.com