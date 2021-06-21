Contractors secured for £2million road improvements in the Western Isles

Island council officials have pledged to invest £2million to on essential roads maintenance in the Outer Hebrides.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has outlined a four-year framework of routine maintenance and repair works to roads and street lighting across the islands.

Work will be carried out on Lewis, Harris, Barra and North and South Uist.

Routine projects with a value of less than £3,500 will be carried out by a number of local tenders until 2025.

Council officials previously issued a public contract appealing to potential local tenders and have secured eight contractors for the work.

A council spokesman said: “The investment in question relates to the recently awarded roads and street lighting framework Contract 2021-2025 for the Western Isles.

“The works are generally low value routine or reactive maintenance works with values less than £3,500 although larger requirements can be competitively tendered within the framework using the PCS quick quote facility.

“The £2million value quoted is the anticipated cumulative total spend over the whole four-year contract period.”