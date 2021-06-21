Firefighters tackle gorse fire in grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway

Fire crews have left the scene of a gorse fire in the grounds of Lews Castle on Stornoway.

The flames were spotted at the back of the castle at around 7pm and grew to cover an area of 500ft.

A seven-strong crew from Stornoway Coastguard was also tasked to help with the ongoing incident.

The stop message came in 11.05pm and the final appliance left the scene around half an hour later.

Beaters, sprayers and napsacks were used to tackle the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said last night: “We have four appliances in attendance just now and it is a gorse fire that we are dealing with.

“It seems to have broken out near the quarry, at the back of the castle. We have asked the Coastguard to assist because they have got an all-terrain vehicle.”

A spokesman at the Stornoway Coastguard said: “It is at the back of the castle on a hill, it’s not a big area. It’s called Strawberry Hill. It’s a small part of the castle grounds.”

“Our crew is still there but I’m looking out the window and I can’t see quite so much smoke so I’m hoping it’s all been brought under control. “