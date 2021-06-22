Firefighters return to base after tackling gorse fire at Lews Castle in Stornoway for a second day

Island firefighters have returned to their respective stations after battling to bring a gorse fire on the grounds Lews Castle in Stornoway under control.

Emergency services were called back to the Lewis landmark around 7.25am on Tuesday morning after the fire “flared up” at the back of the property.

Four fire appliances were in attendance, alongside a fifth crew from Tarbert.

Their return came just eight hours after firefighters returned to base after successfully extinguishing the gorse fire.

Stornoway coastguard, duty officer AC18 and all terrain vehicle Viking 18 were also on hand to assist firefighters.

One appliance remained on scene until 11.40pm to dampen down remaining hot spots across the area.

Four fire crews from Stornoway and Shawbost returned to Lews Castle to tackle the flames for a second day, with a crew from Tarbert also on hand to assist.

Members of Stornoway coastguard and Bragar coastguard were also standing by at the scene to assist crews.

Emergency teams have now left the scene after successfully extinguishing the flames and making the area safe.