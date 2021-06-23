Crews attend fire at Gremista Landfill in Shetland

Firefighters have been in attendance at a fire at Gremista Landfill in Shetland since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Reports of the fire first came in at around 5am on June 23.

Appliances are currently fighting the fire, with two main water jets and six breathing apparatus on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are no reports of injuries or significant damage to property.

The recycling centre and landfill site at Gremista will remain closed to the public until emergency services deem it safe to be reopened.

The Gremista road, for access to Dales Voe and local premises, remains open.

Access to the vaccination centre at the Independent Living Centre is also still in place.