Six cases identified in new Orkney Covid cluster linked to Kirkwall pubs, as 40 self-isolate

NHS Orkney has asked everyone who has been in a pub in Kirkwall since June 14 to book a PCR test, after six cases were identified in a new Covid cluster.

Already around 40 people have been identified as close contacts and asked to self-isolate, with the health board saying they expect this number to grow.

However, they insisted that the cluster can be contained with co-operation from the public.

With the younger islanders who have not had both vaccine doses most at risk, the health board advised people to be aware of Covid symptoms and immediately self-isolate if they develop any.

‘Think carefully’

Sara Lewis, a consultant in public health at NHS Orkney, said: “We are asking our community to think carefully before they head into situations or go to places where there are crowds.”

“This can be contained if we all work together.

“Staying out of crowded situations is the best thing you can do to protect yourself right now. Also wear a face covering when you are out and wash your hands regularly.”

Orkney is currently only just behind the Western Isles among health boards in Scotland with the highest proportion of the population vaccinated.

Almost 75% of the islands’ population has received their first dose, while just under 63% have been given both doses.

Across Scotland as a whole, 67% of adults have had a first dose, while around 48% have had both.

PCR tests can be booked by contacting the Covid Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.

In Orkney, LFD tests can also be ordered online here or picked up from WHB Sutherland, Kirkwall and Stromness and the Boots in Kirkwall.