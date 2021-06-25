Orkney Covid cluster confirmed to be the highly-contagious Delta Variant

A cluster of Covid cases linked to a pub on Orkney has been confirmed as the Delta variant.

More than 1,000 people have been tested in the last 72 hours as part of a mass-drive to combat a Covid-19 outbreak, which was linked to a Kirkwall pub.

So far, nine people have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 1,000 tests carried out, and 300 have come back clear – with more results pending.

NHS Orkney interim health chief Michael Dickson said: “This is great news but we still have a significant tranche of people who need to get their results back, and we will be getting those back over the weekend.

“It’s almost a day too early to confirm that we have captured as may people as possible.”

The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in the UK and there have been warnings issued that patients affected have “double the risk” of being admitted to hospital.

Mr Dickson said the picture on the island “may had been more challenging had we not been able to vaccinate all the way down to 18-year-olds”.

Mass testing

NHS Orkney is testing as many people as possible from the general population who don’t exhibit any symptoms of the virus whatsoever.

Mr Dickson said another 3,000 kits are lined-up for use.

A walk-in mobile testing unit will based out of Kirkwall Grammar School from 11am-3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked not to turn up in person.

They should Kirkwall’s Covid Assessment Centre on 01856 888211 to book an appointment.

It is open from 8am-noon Saturday and Sunday.

Tests are being undertaken on the island and sent to the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Message to holidaymakers

Asked yesterday if a local lockdown may be on the cards, with holiday visitors potentially being told to turn back to the mainland, Mr Dickson said: “We are going out there and testing asymptomatic individuals to get ahead of any spread without symptoms.

“If we can do this and if the public work with us then we are confident we will be able to get in front of it and we will see spread minimised but I am expecting cases will still come through.”

He added: “People visiting should test themselves three days before they come up and also on the day of travel.”

He said the widespread contact risk meant health chiefs were asking people, where possible, to stay at home.