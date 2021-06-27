Final six pupils move on from tiny school which opened 140 years ago in Outer Hebrides

A tiny school in the Outer Hebrides has closed after 140 years.

Pupils have said goodbye to Bernera School which has closed until further notice.

The final six pupils are moving on.

Half are going to secondary and start at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway in August.

Only three children under secondary school age now live in the area. They will travel daily to Sgoil nan Loch to continue their primary education.

Officially, the school is being mothballed with an annual look at reopening if there is a rise in the numbers of children on the island, which is joined by bridge to Lewis.

Residents fear it will be very difficult to see the school opening again in the near future.

The school risks closing permanently if the numbers of children are too low to make it viable to restart classes.

The school in the village of Breaclete opened in 1881.