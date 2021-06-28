Coastguards, lifeboats and helicopter search for missing diver off Orkney

Emergency services are taking part in a search for a missing diver at Scapa Flow, off Orkney.

Coastguards were called to the incident around 3pm on Sunday, June 27 after a diver failed to resurface when they were due to.

The diver was in Scapa Flow, the body of water between Kirkwall and Scapa Bay.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kirkwell and Stromness, lifeboats from Longhope, Stromness and Hoy and the search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh were all involved in an extensive search of the area.

Police were also called in to help with the search at around 5:30pm on Sunday.

The search was initially stopped at 2am on Monday, June 28 but has since restarted and will continue throughout the day.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are supporting a multi-agency response as searches continue in the area.”