Body recovered after search for missing Orkney diver

A body has been recovered following a search for a missing diver in Orkney.

A major operation was launched after the alarm was raised in Scapa Flow at about 5.35pm on Sunday.

Coastguard teams searched from the air while lifeboats were launched from Longhope, Stromness and Hoy in an attempt to find the man.

However, the operation was stood down at about 2am on Monday morning pending further information.

Now police have confirmed the body of a man has been recovered, who is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be the missing diver.

Popular diving location

Scapa Flow is one of the world’s most renowned diving locations.

The natural harbour was where the German High Seas Fleet of 52 vessels was scuttled in 1919 with seven of the wrecks remaining on the Orkney seabed.

Orkney-based Inspector David Hall said: “Following searches in the Scapa Flow area, a body has been recovered this afternoon which is believed to be of a diver reported missing on Sunday, June 27.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”