Charity plan to get second dog to sniff out drugs on Orkney thanks to local school pupils

Another drug sniffer dog will be unleashed on dealers in Orkney – thanks to local school pupils worried about the effect the scourge is having on their islands.

Orkney Drugs Dog has benefited from a £3,000 donation from Stromness Academy after pupils won the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

Despite some stiff competition, Eilidh Cursiter , Gabrielle Shoesmith and Zara Johnston impressed judges with their research and presentation on why the charity should receive the cash.

The donation will go towards a second dog to work alongside Zoe the Labrador.

The trio explained why they wanted to support and highlight the charity’s work.

‘We know the massive impact drugs can have’

They said: “We think this is a problem in our community and we do not want it to increase and let drugs hurt people we know.

“We know the massive impact drugs have in our modern-day society and we will continue to work hard to spread awareness of this issue.”

Within their presentation, the team stressed the importance of educating more people to stay safe, which is part of the charity’s remit. The team also work to reduce the supply of drugs coming into Orkney with help from Zoe and her handler.

YPI is an annual programme run in schools across the country which challenges pupils to research a social issue they feel passionate about and create a presentation on it. The most convincing presentation then wins a grant for the group’s chosen cause.

Andrew Drever, chairman of Orkney Drugs Dog Charity, said: “Orkney Drugs Dog is delighted for Zara, Eilidh and Gabrielle in their YPI win and the £3,000 prize for our charity.

Charity helped seize £90,000 drugs in last year

“During 2020/2021, Zoe assisted in the detection and seizure of substantial quantities of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of almost £90,000. Having seen the presentation that the pupils compiled, we were impressed by the clear understanding they have on the dangers of using illegal drugs.

“The timing of this award is excellent as we are looking to source an additional drug detection dog and the £3,000 will go directly towards the purchase and training once we find a suitable dog.”

Mr Drever said YPI had given the charity an “excellent opportunity” to work with youngsters at Stromness Academy and Kirkwall Grammar to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs.

Zoe and handler Kevin Moar have visited the schools as part of that.

Mr Moar said the trio should be proud of their achievement, adding: “Their efforts with the presentation will have undoubtedly raised awareness of the aims of the charity and how it is trying to help make Orkney a safer place for future generations through the deployment of Zoe our drugs detection dog and delivery of drug awareness education to the Orkney community.”

Judges also considered presentations on MS Orkney, Clan and the Men’s Shed.