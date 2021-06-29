One injured in Orkney crash involving a van and a moped

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Viewforth Road in Orkney

The incident involved a van and a moped.

One person appears to have been injured in the incident.

Police were called to the incident at around 12.10pm on Tuesday, June 29.

Fire crews were also called to the scene soon after and two appliances went to the scene.

