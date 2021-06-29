Police in the Western Isles are appealing for help in tracing a vulnerable man who may have been travelling home but did not arrive.

Peter Day, from Benbecula, was last seen in the early afternoon on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old is described as having health concerns and is considered to be vulnerable.

It is believed Mr Day, who was last seen in the Balivanich area, may have been travelling home to Berneray but did not arrive.

He is described as being 6ft tall with a thin build and speaks with an Australian accent.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black hooded top and jeans.

Police believe he may be travelling using his white Audi Q2 car.

Officers are currently seeking to obtain a picture of Mr Day and will share one when it is available.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 1744 of June 29.