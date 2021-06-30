‘Much-needed’ footpath and bus stop open on busy Skye road

A new footpath and bus stop at Sligachan on the Isle of Skye should help improve road safety and accessibility.

The A87 between Invergarry and Uig in Skye is a busy and popular tourist road as well as a well-used bus route.

That being said, the stretch of road at Sligachan wasn’t safe for pedestrians.

Local Una Macleod frequently had to flag down the bus as no official stop was in place. She and other community members reached out to BEAR Scotland with their concerns.

Their appeal paid off, and a new layby and bus stop have now been built, with a safe area for buses to pull in and pedestrians to board.

The stop is already being well used and appreciated by locals and visitors alike.

BEAR Scotland project engineer Bob Bruce, said: “We’re so pleased that this project has been well received by the local community, and it’s been a real collaborative success in getting the project from the design stages to the final end result.”

To thank her for her efforts, Ms Macleod had the honour of opening the new bus stop on Monday, June 28.

Catriona Coghill is the owner of nearby Sligachan Hotel, which has greatly benefited from the new installation.

As well as the layby, over 125 metres of new path has been put in to improve access to the hotel and nearby campsite.

Ms Coghill said: “I’m delighted with the way this project has come to fruition with minimal disruption.

“Thanks to Una’s persistence, we now have a new bus stop at Sligachan which will provide safety, shelter and visibility for everyone, a much-needed asset for locals and tourists alike.”

While works were being done, drainage, barriers and road signs were also improved to improve the overall safety of the road.

A new footway and bus stop was officially opened on the #A87 at #Sligachan yesterday by Skye resident Una Macleod, who was joined by members of the local community. What a glorious view from the new bus stop! More here: https://t.co/nmKAMiwGMq pic.twitter.com/J2f9N3jP23 — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) June 29, 2021

Local councillors John Finlayson and Callum Munro also went along to the opening with members of the BEAR Scotland team who worked on the project.

Mr Finlayson said: “This project is fantastic news for the local community and patrons of Sligachan Hotel and campsite. Importantly of course it also supports road safety for everyone, locals and tourists alike.

The success of the project is down to collaborative working between all the main stakeholders and the valuable support and flexibility shown by the Coghill family owners of the Sligachan Hotel.”

Other stretches of the A87 have also undergone works this year to improve safety for road users.