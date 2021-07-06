Hero surfer rescues two children being swept out to sea

Two children were plucked to safety by a brave surfer after they began being swept out to sea.

The girls, aged 14 and 12, got into difficulties while swimming with other children in Culla Bay, on Benbecula, on Monday.

The alarm was raised at about 3pm and the Benbecula, Lochmaddy and Lochboisdale coastguard rescue teams and Stornoway Coastguard’s rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.

But it was a nearby surfer who managed to get the children to safety.

A spokesman for the Benbecula coastguard rescue team said: “One of the group, who had remained ashore, did the exact right thing and dialled 999 and asked for the coastguard – well done.

“A surfer who was in the vicinity managed to get the children to the beach, where a number of bystanders helped to move them to safe ground.

“All the children were assessed by a helicopter paramedic and Scottish Ambulance Service paramedics prior to being transported to Uist and Barra Hospital to be checked over.”

The coastguards thanked all those involved in the rescue while followers on Facebook also praised the surfer.