A man was taken to hospital after falling into the water while moving from one boat onto a smaller one.

The boat was near Portree, off Skye.

The incident occurred at around 1am on Saturday, July 10.

A vessel from a local fish farm was in the area and those onboard helped pull the man from the water.

He was then taken to hospital by ambulance due to risks of hypothermia.

Portree lifeboat and coastguard were also called to the incident to help with the recovery.