Searches are ongoing for a potential missing person off Unst in Shetland.

Police received reports of an abandoned rucksack at around 5pm on Friday, July 9.

Searches were launched around Unst, the most northerly island in Shetland to try and locate the owner of the rucksack.

Coastguards from Lerwick, mid Yell and Unst joined police for the search.

A rescue helicopter was also in use.

The search was called off late into the night but is due to reconvene in the early hours of Saturday, July 10.