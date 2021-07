The owner of a rucksack that was found abandoned on Unst has been traced.

Searches were launched after an abandoned rucksack was reported on July 9 at around 5pm.

It was found on Unst, the most northerly inhabited island in Shetland.

Coastguard teams and police came together to search for the owner of the rucksack.

The owner has since been found safe and well in Lerwick.

Searches have now been called off.