Question mark over future of island cultural centre on the market for £1.9 million

A popular visitor centre attracting 240,000 visitors a year has gone on the market.

The Aros Centre is being advertised for offers over £1.9 million with real estate sales pitch describing it as “a fantastic opportunity for a purchaser to capitalise on the tourism industry on the Isle of Skye, which goes from strength to strength”.

Owners have been approached for comment about the sale, which includes an adjacent piece of land sized at 3.5 acres, zoned for hotel and office use.

The centre on Portree, Skye, features a 150-cover restaurant plus a theatre, small art gallery, retail area and cafe.

It also has offices and meeting rooms.

Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director for Strutt and Parker Inverness, said: “The sale of Aros provides a fantastic opportunity for a purchaser to capitalise on the tourism industry on the Isle of Skye, which goes from strength to strength.

“The current owners developed the site originally in the 1990’s and have developed it into on the Isle of Skye’s main tourist attractions attracting a large amount of visitors each year.

“The development opportunities on the adjacent 3 ½ acre site further provide opportunities to invest in the tourism and hospitality industries on the Island.”

Calum Macleod, councillor for Skye and Raasay spoke of the cultural value the centre has brought to the island and his hopes that whoever takes it over will continue to brign value to Skye.

He said: “It is in an iconic spot on Skye, right as you’re coming into Portree. With the nature of our temperamental weather we don’t have a tremendous selection to choose from for indoor venues.

“It has hosted events in the past, which has been a community asset. There have been various Gaelic themed events which I think has been one of its major strengths.

“I would hope that it continues going along that path, being able to deliver appealing events of a local and cultural value.

“The potential there is unlimited, there could be a lot to provide for both tourists and locals.”