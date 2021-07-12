Inquiries ongoing after sudden death of woman, 25, in Shetland

Police are making inquiries into the sudden death of a 25-year-old woman in Shetland.

The woman was taken to hospital after becoming unwell at St Ninian’s Beach on the island on Saturday July 11.

She was pronounced dead while under the care of hospital medics at around 6.40am the following day.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A police spokesman said: “The woman had taken unwell at St Ninian’s beach and was pronounced dead at hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”