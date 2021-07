A 34-year-old man has been reported missing in Shetland.

Grant Redfern was last seen at around 5am today at the Ness of Trebister area of Lerwick.

He has been described as 5ft 9 in height and of slim to medium build.

Mr Redfern was wearing black work trousers, boots and bomber jacket when last seen on July 13.

Anybody with further information on his whereabouts is advised to get in touch with police by calling 101.