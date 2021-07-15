Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021
News / Islands

HebCelt 2021: Festival to showcase Gaelic songs on day two of hybrid event

By John Ross
July 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 11:50 am
Norrie Maciver
Norrie Maciver

A collection of Gaelic songs by artists from across Lewis and Harris will be a highlight of day two of HebCelt’s Survival Sessions this week.

‘Na Bailtean’ (The Villages), is a pre-recorded feature with singers presenting short postcards from their home communities.

Amy Mackay, who was brought up in Northton in South Harris, started singing at age five.

Now a Gaelic primary school teacher in Aberdeen, she retains a strong interest in local songs and stories and regularly performs at ceilidhs and concerts.

Here she is singing in Northton for the special HebCelt performance.

Isobel Ann Martin, from Tong in Lewis, won the coveted Traditional Gold Medal at the Royal National Mod in 2005 aged 18.

The daughter of singer-songwriter Calum Martin, she has released two studio albums and has appeared at a number of events including The Pan Celtic Festival and Celtic Connections.

Norrie ‘Tago’ MacIver is a singer/songwriter from Carloway in Lewis and lead singer with Skipinnish, one of the biggest bands in the folk and trad scene.

Live performances

Ceitlin Lilidh is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and winner of the Traditional Gold Medal at the Royal National Mòd and a Danny Kyle award.

As well as establishing a solo career, she is a member of the group Sian.

Isobel Ann Martin

Live performances tonight come from folk collective Staran – Kim Carnie, John Lowrie, Innes White, James Lindsay and Jack Smedley – and Saltfishforty, a duo comprising Douglas Montgomery and Brian Cromarty.

The festival programme will also include a digital feature from Dual, a group formed the Fèis Eilean an Fhraoich arts festival in Stornoway.

The Survival Sessions, the festival’s response to the pandemic, launched on Wednesday to support musicians and provide a bridge to a full return in 2022.

The live shows are taking place at An Lanntair, Stornoway’s arts centre, before a socially-distanced audience who won a ballot for tickets.

Ceitlin Lilidh

Together with pre-recorded film content and special commissions, 32 hours of music is being broadcast to a global audience.

Festival director Caroline Maclennan believes the hybrid event is a sign of hope that HebCelt can survive in future years.

Survival Sessions can be watched on the MyPlayer platform.

Details and tickets can be found at the festival website.

Staran will be performing at this year’s HebCelt.

