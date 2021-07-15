Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

60ft whale dies after becoming stranded on Orkney beach

By Ellie Milne
July 15, 2021, 2:46 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 2:59 pm
The 60ft fin whale on the Orkney shore. Picture: John Dickens
A 60ft whale has died after being found washed up on the shore of a beach on the Orkney Islands.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) team in Orkney were alerted to a large whale in distress at Echnaloch Bay, Burray on the morning of July 13.

The medics were able to identify it as a stranded fin whale and said it was not entangled, but due to its compromised condition and size, its prognosis was poor.

At around 60ft long, it was not possible to move the whale safely or euthanise it to ease its suffering.

Medics and the St Margaret’s Hope coastguard team remained on the scene to manage the situation, but sadly confirmed that the whale had died at 9pm.

The fin whale died after becoming stranded. Picture: John Dickens.

A statement from BDMLR Orkney said: “After assessment and consultation with the BDMLR veterinary consultant and our colleagues at the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme (SMASS), the animal was confirmed to be in poor nutritional health and showing signs of a previous stranding.”

The charity requested that the public keep their distance from the whale as it could be carrying a zoonotic disease which can be passed to humans. They also wanted to make sure the animal was kept calm in its final hours.

Anyone who finds a stranded whale, dolphin or porpoise on the beach is asked not to return the animal to sea as it may need treatment. Instead, the public must contact the BDMLR rescue hotline or the Scottish SPCA.

