Saturday, July 17th 2021
News / Islands

HebCelt 2021: Alternative music in the spotlight as festival attracts international audience

By John Ross
July 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 11:50 am
Elephant Sessions
The wealth of contemporary musical talent emerging in the islands is highlighted in a new video to be shown at HebCelt’s Survival Sessions tonight.

The Black Bay Studio Sessions turns the spotlight on the ‘alternative’ music scene and  features artists, Scott C. Park, The Sea Atlas and Sean Harrison & Band.

The ‘live studio’ style session was recorded at the Lewis studio by owner and sound engineer Pete Fletcher, and filmed and edited by local film maker David Martin.

Watch Scott C. Park perform one of his tracks, “Blind Eye”.

The Survival Sessions, the festival’s response to the pandemic, launched this week to support musicians and provide a bridge to a full return in 2022.

Live shows are being staged at An Lanntair, the Stornoway arts centre, before a socially-distanced audience who won a ballot for tickets and live streamed globally.

Together with pre-recorded film content and special commissions, 32 hours of music is being broadcast this week.

International viewers tune in to festival

The return of the festival, which twice had to cancel its 25th anniversary during lockdown, is attracting an international audience.

Viewers from Scandinavia, the US and Australia, as well as from the UK, are tuning in online.

Graham MacCallum, HebCelt depute festival director, said: “People realise how much they miss live music and we’re so glad to be back, albeit in this limited event.”

Tonight’s live shows will come from Sian and Colin Macleod, while filmed content will come from Elephant Sessions as well as the Black Bay sessions.

Sian

Elephant Sessions were planning UK concerts, after returning from a tour of Australia in January 2020 and an appearance at Folk Alliance international in New Orleans, when the pandemic struck.

When they were able to get together in a socially distanced way they decided to film a live performance. With help from Creative Scotland, the Lockdown Special was shot in late 2020 in Ironworks in Inverness.

Sian, meaning ‘storm’ or ‘the elements’, is a three-piece who were brought together to celebrate Gaelic songs composed by women.

Ceitlin Lilidh, Eilidh Cormack and Ellen MacDonald launched their debut album, produced by Capercaillie’s Donald Shaw, just before lockdown in March 2020.

Colin Macleod

Singer songwriter Colin Macleod is a crofter from Lewis who has also become an international hit, opening for stars such as Sheryl Crow and Robert Plant.

Survival Sessions can be watched on the MyPlayer platform. Details and tickets can be found at the festival website.

