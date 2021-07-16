Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Stamp of approval: Orcadian photographer’s image selected for new Royal Mail stamp

By Philippa Gerrard
July 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 11:51 am
A new stamp collection from the Royal Mail features this stunning image of an orca photographed near Shetland.
A stunning image of an orca taken by an Orcadian wildlife photographer has been selected by the Royal Mail as part of a new stamp collection.

Wildlife photographer and tour guide Hugh Harrop has described seeing one of his photos of orcas being used on a new series of wildlife stamps as “one of the proudest moments in his career”.

Royal Mail unveiled the new series of 10 first-class stamps this week, with each stamp featuring one of the diverse creatures which can be found around Britain’s coasts.

Hugh Harrop’s winning image.

Scotland’s wild coasts

Mr Harrop has been taking photos and video footage of the various pods of orcas around the Orkney and Shetland Isles for many years, but said it was “something special” to know that his image would be used on letters around the country.

“I have had thousands of images published over the years, including photos commissioned by Coca-Cola for a marketing initiative, but this is the biggest accolade yet,” Mr Harrop said.

Though he spends much of his time filming whales and dolphins off the coast of Orkney and Shetland, it is only thanks to the many local people who contribute to the Orca sighting Facebook page that he has been able to closely follow the animals.

On this occasion, he said, it was thanks to fisherman Alan Pottinger from Sandwick who alerted him to a pod of killer whales off Noness.

“We followed them all day. The photo chosen for the stamp was taken at Sumburgh. It is male number 196 of the Scottish killer whale catalogue, part of pod number 65,” Mr Harrop said.

The full collection of Wild Coasts stamps from the Royal Mail.

Royal stamp of approval

The rest of the stamps in the collection feature detailed pictures of other marine habitats and creatures including fish, birds, molluscs and cold-water coral reefs.

An additional four stamps showcase the marine food chain in a miniature fact sheet.

Mr Harrop said the magnitude of the commission only hit home when he learned that it was Her Majesty The Queen who had the ultimate say in approving the images that are being used.

The stamp collection will be available to buy from July 22.

