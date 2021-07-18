Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Car crashes through Shetland garden wall after failing to stop for police

By Hans J Marter
July 18, 2021, 2:26 pm
A car crashed into a garden wall following a police chase in Shetland.
A 31-year-old is due appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday after being arrested following a police chase and crash in the town on Saturday night.

Police said that at around 10pm a car failed to stop when signalled by police.

The spokesperson said: “The car subsequently crashed on the A970 roundabout at the North Lochside junction in Lerwick, there were no injuries.

Photos shared privately on social media show how the sliver coloured car smashed into a front garden of one of the houses at the Grantfield roundabout, completely destroying the solid garden wall, and also inflicting some damage to the exterior of the house.

