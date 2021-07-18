Car crashes through Shetland garden wall after failing to stop for police

A 31-year-old is due appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday after being arrested following a police chase and crash in the town on Saturday night.

Police said that at around 10pm a car failed to stop when signalled by police.

The spokesperson said: “The car subsequently crashed on the A970 roundabout at the North Lochside junction in Lerwick, there were no injuries.

Photos shared privately on social media show how the sliver coloured car smashed into a front garden of one of the houses at the Grantfield roundabout, completely destroying the solid garden wall, and also inflicting some damage to the exterior of the house.