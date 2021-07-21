Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
This is how visitors to Uist will be able to see amazing archaeological sites as if they were in front of their eyes

By Lauren Robertson
July 21, 2021, 10:52 am Updated: July 21, 2021, 10:54 am
Uist Unearthed app.
The Uist Virtual Archaeology Project has launched a new app which aims to show Uist’s many historic sites in all their glory.

Uist Unearthed was created by archaeologists from Lews Castle College at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Visitors will be able to open the app at seven sites along the Hebridean Way and delve deeper into the history of each one.

By scanning a QR code at the site, users will have access to stunningly realistic visualisations of what the site may have looked 3,500 years ago, 3D models of artefacts, animations, audio and bilingual text content.

A new visitor offering

The project aims to encourage both local communities and tourists to learn more about Uist’s most impressive archaelogical sites.

It is also hoped that this new, more immersive experience will bring a wider range of people to the island.

Councillor Donald Crichton, chairman of the sustainable development committee, said: “Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar is delighted to support the UVAP initiative. The project is innovative in its use of new technologies to allow us greater insight into the past.

“The mixed media experiences that will be developed by UVAP will create a new visitor offering in Uist but will also offer an addition window into the past for local people. I am particularly happy that the project will help to open up the Islands’ archaeological treasures to a wider audience.”

Supporters of the Uist Unearthed App.

A team effort

Uist Unearthed is the first app that uses augmented reality to show users what the sites could have looked like when they were still in use.

The first site that is available to explore is Bronze Age Cladh Hallan.

Six more sites are soon to be added, from well-preserved Neolithic burial tombs to one of the largest Viking trading posts in the country.

A great amount of local talent came together to create the app and its features.

Project co-ordinator Dr Emily Gal said: “We are thrilled to finally launch our fantastic app, and proud to have had extensive local input throughout the app development and testing process.”

The promotional video was created by UistFilm, the music for which was created by music students at Lews Castle College UHI.

All translations were done by Ceòlas Uibhist, and pupils from of Sgoil Bhaile a’Mhanaich and Sgoil Lionacleit tested the app before its launch.

Funding

The app was awarded £271,000 as part of a new £5 million Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund.

It is a Scottish programme of projects which aims to enable visitors to enjoy more natural and cultural heritage assets across the Highlands and Islands, administered by NatureScot.

Eileen Stuart, deputy director of nature & climate change at NatureScot said:
“It’s great news that we can help support such an exciting project through our Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund.

“This new app brilliantly showcases the rich historical sites along the Hebridean Way, giving visitors even more to enjoy and learn about the islands’ unique landscape and culture.”

