Friday, July 23rd 2021
News / Islands

Work begins to unlock secrets of 1,100-year-old Viking burial site discovered in Orkney

By Craig Munro
July 22, 2021, 1:53 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 2:09 pm
A 3D model showing the excavation of the Viking grave on Orkney.
A 3D model showing the excavation of the Viking grave on Orkney.

Analysis on graves from a tenth-century Viking burial site in Orkney has begun, with scientists hopeful they can shed light on life and death in the area more than 1,000 years ago.

The macabre discovery of human remains in Mayback on the north-east coast of Papa Westray in 2015 led archaeologists to a group of centuries-old graves that appeared to be untouched since they were last filled in.

It is believed that the skeletons found there may be those of first-generation Norwegian settlers, who travelled to Orkney in the 900s.

After significant excavations, which revealed evidence of a rare Viking boat burial and another grave furnished with weapons including an iron sword, the contents of the site are finally ready for analysis.

An excavated grave containing an iron sword, skull and arm bone.

Because many of the Viking sites on Orkney were uncovered in the late 1800s and early 1900s, this recent find presents a rare opportunity to use modern techniques to investigate.

That includes osteological work analysing the bones and radiocarbon dating to find out exactly how old the items are, carried out by archaeologists from AOC Archaeology.

The analysis, which is funded by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), will also involve a link with the Ancient Genome Project to determine further information about the individuals’ genetic ancestry, sex, diet and mobility.

‘Help us understand these individuals’

Dr Kirsty Owen, Deputy Head of Archaeology at HES, said “We are delighted to be funding the work on this exciting project with AOC Archaeology, which we hope will shed new light on the Viking communities in Orkney during the 10th Century.

“We look forward to sharing our findings as the analysis continues, which we hope will enhance our understanding of the rich Viking heritage of Orkney and reveal more about the people who lived on these islands over one thousand years ago.”

Dr Ciara Clarke, Deputy Managing Director of AOC Archaeology, said: “We are excited to be embarking on this project and look forward to working with HES, and an enthusiastic team of experts including Dr Stephen Harrison of Glasgow University, to record, study and analyse the evidence contained in these Viking Age burials.

“The programme will help us to understand these individuals, their lives and their culture, telling us more about life in Orkney during the 10th Century.

“We will be able to compare and contrast the evidence to other Scottish examples, as well as to similar sites from across the wider Viking world.”

